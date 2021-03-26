CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 29.50%.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,586. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

