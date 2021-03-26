Dai Market Capitalization Hits $2.97 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $239.56 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00050325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.62 or 0.00651028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064720 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023477 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00030848 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,956,451,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,956,451,319 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

