Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $148.83 and last traded at $147.49, with a volume of 33659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

