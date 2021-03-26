Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $144.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -150.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.61.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

