Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $151.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.31.

DRI opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.91. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $147.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,829,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

