Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.92. 42,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -152.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $147.93.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.61.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.