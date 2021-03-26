Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 381,802 Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 381,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

