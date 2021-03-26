Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $4.02 Million in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.49% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $821.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,616.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

