Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $5.84 Million in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 536,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSE RBAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,875,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

