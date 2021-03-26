Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $7.97 Million in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 724,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.02% of GX Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GX Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,150,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,300,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on GX Acquisition in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GXGX opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

