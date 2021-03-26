Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 381,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

GOEV opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $24.90.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

