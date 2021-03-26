Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

ICPT stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $821.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

