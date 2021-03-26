Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $168,000 Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEER. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $86.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10.

Several research firms recently commented on SEER. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $20,102,621.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,186,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 920,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,060,018.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

