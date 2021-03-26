DDKoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $22,236.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00034936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000119 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007666 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

