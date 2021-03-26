Denarius (D) Price Down 1% This Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Denarius has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. Denarius has a market cap of $2.57 million and $208.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Denarius’ total supply is 7,553,723 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Building upon the original Bitcoin. Denarius features changes such as Stealth Addresses, Native TOR, Cross-Chain Atomic Swaps, Proof of Data, Hybrid MasterNode System (Fortuna Stakes), Encrypted Messaging, Multi-Signature Addresses & Transactions, and Tribus (a new PoW hashing algorithm). A maximum of 10,000,000 D is to be created during the hybrid PoW/PoS lifecycle of 3 years, which then transitions to Proof of Stake (6% APR) entirely after the first 3 years. Denarius also has Proof of Data and IPFS built into the wallet. The wallet runs on all existing Operating Systems and for those who use Coinomi wallet, you can find it there as well. Denarius has a Hybrid MasterNode system named Fortuna Stakes. It aims to have a fair distribution reward system which ensures that all Fortuna Stakes receive the same income over time. Fortuna Stakes reportedly receive 33% of each POW & POS block that is mined. FS/MN Collateral is 5000 D. Tribus (Latin for three) is the Proof of Work hashing algorithm used in Denarius. Tribus consists of three of what it believes to be the most popular and secure cryptography algorithms that were featured in the NIST5: JH, Keccak, and Echo. “

Denarius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

