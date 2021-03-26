DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,208 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,611 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 625,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $66,928,000 after acquiring an additional 39,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of SBUX opened at $107.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 139.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

