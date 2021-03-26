DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $122.63.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

