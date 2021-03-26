DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

