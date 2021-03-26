DF Dent & Co. Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

