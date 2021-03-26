DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 1,647 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 47.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 45.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.28.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $268.00 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $136.65 and a 12 month high of $269.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

