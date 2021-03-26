DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 2,642 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,244,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 514,695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after buying an additional 129,170 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,277,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after buying an additional 430,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,571,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

