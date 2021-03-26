dHedge DAO Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $38.48 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00007645 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00023220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.51 or 0.00654248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00064516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023849 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,421,190 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

