Diameter Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 839,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,000. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up approximately 1.1% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 1.44% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $2,857,000.

Shares of RADI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 1,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

