Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes $30.44 Million Position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,487,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,439,000. Star Peak Energy Transition makes up about 3.2% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000.

Shares of NYSE STPK traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,693. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70.

About Star Peak Energy Transition

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

