DigitalBits Trading Down 23.1% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $56.07 million and $1.35 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.89 or 0.00365691 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004656 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00028117 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.14 or 0.05433895 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,946,910 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

