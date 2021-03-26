Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.29% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $29,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 97.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBSS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. 693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $93.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

