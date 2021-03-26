Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.82 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $32,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,130. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $181.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average of $124.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

