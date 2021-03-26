Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 133,104 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $31,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,468,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,299,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 490,667 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 204,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,063,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $10.91. 35,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

