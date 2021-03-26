Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,311 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $30,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CENT shares. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,665. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.