Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 310,479 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310,479 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.03% of Oceaneering International worth $31,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 542,652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 53.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 197.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 106.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,162. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.