Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 69,294 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $30,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 450.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 61,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,801. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $872.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.