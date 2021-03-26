DMarket Market Cap Tops $62.68 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002046 BTC on exchanges. DMarket has a market capitalization of $62.68 million and approximately $179.33 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.90 or 0.00653801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00064655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023691 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.