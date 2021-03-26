Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $220.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.28.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.18. 46,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,702. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.22. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.