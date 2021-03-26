Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DUK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,013. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.61. Duke Energy has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

