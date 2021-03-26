Duquesne Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after buying an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after buying an additional 1,895,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.84. 241,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,012,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.