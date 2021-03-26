Duquesne Family Office LLC Buys New Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.07% of US Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in US Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in US Foods by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in US Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,188. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

