Duquesne Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,087 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Smartsheet worth $27,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,146,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,521. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMAR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.43. 4,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,328. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

