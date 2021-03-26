Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 1,176,200 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lessened its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176,200 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for 1.5% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $57,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,934,000 after acquiring an additional 399,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 646,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,626,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

