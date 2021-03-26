E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.60 ($12.47).

FRA:EOAN traded up €0.39 ($0.46) on Thursday, hitting €9.54 ($11.23). 21,893,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.10.

E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

