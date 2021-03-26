E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.60 ($12.47).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.54 ($11.23) on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.10.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

