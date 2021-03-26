Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.20 and last traded at $48.25. 5,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 271,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

