Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,816 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $65.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

