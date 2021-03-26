Edge Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 94.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

