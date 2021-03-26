Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Announces Earnings Results

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45, Zacks reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.47. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $151.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

