Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45, Zacks reports. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Elbit Systems stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.78. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,616. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.47. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESLT. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

