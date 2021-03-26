Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45, Zacks reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%.

Shares of ESLT opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

