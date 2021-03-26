Endor Protocol Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $82.52 million and approximately $14.39 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.73 or 0.00371617 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001129 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005788 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004792 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00028100 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.87 or 0.05035302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

