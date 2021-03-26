ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,421. The company has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.