Endurant Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 56,891 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AZN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 344,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.