Endurant Capital Management LP Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Endurant Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,953 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Prothena worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 79.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

PRTA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. 18,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,125. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. Equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.